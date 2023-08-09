'Chalo PMC' protest: Pune residents unite to address city's challenges

Pune witnessed a significant demonstration on Wednesday as residents gathered for the 'Chalo PMC' protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building. Organized by concerned citizens, the event aimed to address persistent challenges impacting the city's quality of life.

Participants showcased their collective worries through letters bearing fellow residents' signatures. The protest shed light on various issues affecting the city, including traffic congestion, air and noise pollution, parking shortages, and inadequate waste management.

This marked the third significant citizen-led protest in a short period.

Participants voiced apprehension about environmental consequences, urging the prioritization of basic needs over aesthetic projects. Concerns were also raised about the Mula Mutha riverfront project's potential environmental impact and allocation of funds. The event highlights an emerging trend of active civic engagement and collective participation among Pune's citizens.