Chandrakant Patil's statement is feelings of office bearers: Ashish Shelar

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil made a statement in the state executive meeting of BJP held at Panvel today that he made Eknath Shinde the chief minister with a very heavy heart. After his statement, now political discussions have arisen. Ashish Shelar has said that Chandrakant Patil has expressed the feelings of the office bearers.

"Chandrakant Patil expressed the feelings of the office bearers at that time. It is not his decision. Moreover, how did his speech in the meeting come out? We are looking at it, it is our internal question," said Ashish Shelar.