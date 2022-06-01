Chandrakant Patil makes big claim about BJP on Rajya Sabha elections

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra is currently heating up since the elections. The allegations, which started from the sixth seat, have caught everyone's attention. The BJP has also fielded its third candidate. Meanwhile, state president Chandrakant Patil made a sensational statement while talking to media on the occasion of 'Tahoo Morcha' on behalf of BJP in Kolhapur.

Chandrakant Patil has predicted that a big leader will fall in the Rajya Sabha elections. He also claimed that BJP's third candidate Dhananjay Mahadik would be 100 per cent elected.At this time, Patil said, BJP's planning is firm. We will not market horses. But it is certain that Mahadik will be elected and become a great leader. If Mahavikas is in the lead, one of the candidates should withdraw after discussing with us. All these people see BJP even in their sleep. It will be very difficult. But the government will not fall. Because they know that BJP will come after the fall of the government. But he also hinted that he would settle accounts when he comes to power.