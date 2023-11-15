Chandrakant Patil calls Pawar family unpredictable

In the wake of Ajit Pawar's rebellion, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) finds itself divided into two factions, each pointing fingers at the other. Ajit Pawar has raised allegations against the NCP, prompting an investigation by the Central Election Commission and a parallel legal proceeding in the Supreme Court.

Despite the internal strife, the entire Pawar family demonstrated unity on Diwali Padwa, gathering at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Govind Baug, Baramati. Speculation arose regarding Ajit Pawar's participation in the family's Diwali festivities, but reports confirm his presence at Govind Baug later in the evening.

Chandrkant Patil remarked on the situation, stating, "No matter how many differences there are, coming together for the festival is the specialty of the Pawar family. The family may have experienced separation due to differences, but they unite for events like these. However, the reunion doesn't signify the resolution of past issues. The differences persist."

"Ajit Pawar wishes to go to Govind Bagh, and he does. "Chandrakant Patil has mentioned that what is happening in the minds of the two prominent Pawars, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, is not known until the incident occurs.

Simultaneously, Manoj Jarange Patil, leader of the Maratha reservation struggle, is undertaking a state-wide tour in its third phase. Chandrakant Patil, reflecting on the current social climate, emphasized the need for caution in leaders' words to prevent the creation of animosity among communities. He expressed concern about the rising tensions and stressed the responsibility of community leaders to avoid contributing to societal discord. Regarding the ongoing efforts to secure reservation for the Maratha community, Patil mentioned that the process is advancing in three phases.