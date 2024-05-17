Chandrapur: 4G ePOS Machines Enable Eye Scanning at Ration Shops for Efficient Grain Distribution

Chandrapur: In many cases, the beneficiaries have to return without food grains as their fingerprints do not match in the ePOS machine at the ration shop. Elderly folk have particularly difficulty matching prints at times. To resolve the issue, an Aadhaar-based 4G ePOS machine will be installed in every ration shop. It will have the facility of an eye scanner and also the speed of 4G. The problem of waiting for ration will now be solved.

Also Read | Forest Department Team in Search to Capture Tiger after Man Killed in Chandrapur

Earlier, ration card holders, including ration shopkeepers, were facing many problems due to 2G ePOS. Therefore, there was a demand from ration shopkeepers as well as beneficiaries to replace these machines and provide new facilities of good speed machines and eye scanners. After this, the government has now decided to make 4G ePOS machines operational in these ration shops and in the next few days, 4G ePOS machines will be seen in every shop in Chandrapur district.

The government has created an ePOS system to bring more transparency in the food distribution system as well as increase dynamism. This will save time for ration shopkeepers as well as beneficiaries.

Ration card holders will get this facility

The Aadhaar-based online system has been created by the 4G ePOS machine. All ration card holders are available under daily sales, monthly sales, and 'One Nation-One Ration'. The 4G ePOS system will also remove the problems faced by ration card holders in portability. Through this, any ration holder will be able to take ration from any ration shop.

4G ePOS machines to be installed in 1534 ration shops

These machines will be installed in 1,534 ration shops in the district. The supply department has started planning for this. These include Ballarpur (66), Bhadravati (102), Chandrapur (79), Brahmapuri (121), Chandrapur City (97), Chimur(141), Gondpipari (86), Jivati (8, Korpana 97, Mul 67, Nagbhid 118, Pombhurna 55, Rajura 108, Sawali 85, Sindewahi 95, Warora 130 ration shops.