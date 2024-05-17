Forest Department Team in Search to Capture Tiger after Man Killed in Chandrapur

Chandrapur: Permission has been obtained to capture a tiger that killed a person in the Chimur Taluka. A sharpshooter has arrived in the area to tame the big cat.

Ankush Khobragade, a resident of Khangaon under the Theni forest division Chimur forest range, was killed by the tiger. This angered the villagers who vowed that they would not allow the body to be lifted until the tiger was captured. For the first time in Chandrapur district, the forest department wrote an affidavit on a stamp paper of Rs 100. It lists twelve demands. The main demand was to take care of the tiger. Following that demand, the Brahmapuri forest department had sought permission to capture the tiger. The permission has been obtained and a forest department from Chandrapur has reached to capture the tiger.

The team has been driving in the forest to capture the tiger since May 17 at 4 am. The tiger has not been noticed by the forest department till the time of writing the report. Currently, there is talk that tigers are in the buffer zone area of Tadoba. According to information given by villagers, at present, Nimdhela, a tourist destination has been closed to tourists since May 16, while the government will send a proposal for solar finishing around the forest to the court, according to the forest department. As of now, the tiger is said to be a cub of Chhota Matsoor.

Tiger in the vicinity of the house

The tiger was spotted on the Chimur-Warora state highway in Vahangaon in the early hours of Friday. It was later found hiding in the vicinity of Nanak Singh Andharele's house in Vahangaon. But he left and went into the woods. According to the forest department, the tiger that came to Vahangaon and the one that killed the man at Khangaon are different. However, the terror of the tiger still persists as both the tigers are roaming in the open.