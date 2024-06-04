Chandrapur Lok Sabha Results 2024: Prajakta Dhanorkar Takes the Lead as Veteran BJP Leader Sudhir Mungantiwar Falls Behind

In Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency, Congress' Pratibha Dhanorkar is leading in the first round, ahead of veteran BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar by 10,803 votes. Chandrapur comprises six assembly segments. These include Chandrapur, Rajura, Ballarpur, Warora, Wani, and Arni assembly segments. Pratibha Dhanorkar, MLA from Warora assembly constituency, was nominated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. District Guardian Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, MLA from Ballarshah assembly constituency, was declared as the Mahayuti candidate. Rajesh Bele is also contesting from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

In the 2019 elections, Balu Dhanorkar was the lone Congress MP from Maharashtra from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Unfortunately, he passed away. The 2024 elections were contested by the BJP and the Congress on the matter of prestige. Dhankorkar's lead has caused jubilation among the party workers.



Chandrapur Lok Sabha Election 2024

Round 1

1. Pratibha Dhanorkar - Congress - 30,000

2. Sudhir Mungantiwar - BJP - 19,197

Congress - Leading by 10,803 votes

