Chandrapur: Three dead, three injured in truck-auto rickshaw collision

In a tragic incident in Chandrapur city, Maharashtra, Three passengers lost their lives when a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw. Three other individuals sustained injuries in the accident. The mishap occurred when a truck travelling from Ballarshah to Chandrapur, driven by an intoxicated driver, collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying seven passengers in the opposite direction.

The incident unfolded in Babupeth around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the police, the truck driver lost control of the steering wheel while on a railway bridge, leading to the collision with the rickshaw, which was attempting to avoid a pothole. Tragically, three passengers succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while the three injured individuals were promptly transported to a government hospital.

The truck driver initially fled the scene but was apprehended by Ramnagar police on Thursday morning. A case of rash driving has been registered against the truck driver, and further investigations are underway to determine the full circumstances of the accident."