Chandrapur: Water Scarcity Grips 15 Villages in Nagbhid Panchayat Samiti, Residents Struggle as Wells Run Dry

Nagbhid: Water scarcity has intensified in 15 villages under Nagbhid Panchayat Samiti. Residents of 15 villages are reportedly struggling to get water as water from borewells and public wells in the village has gone to the bottom.

Summer is just around the corner. As a result, the water demand has increased significantly. As a result, every water source in the village has been crowded. As a result, water levels in wells and public wells have reached the bottom. In some places, the pipeline of the tap scheme is dilapidated and in some places, the work of the water supply scheme run by the Jal Jeevan Mission is incomplete.

According to the Panchayat Samiti, there is a severe water shortage in Panjarepar due to the closure of the tapping scheme. There is no water in the well of the tap at Panholi, which has created a water shortage in the village. The village is facing acute water shortage due to lower levels of water in public wells and borewells in Kordha, Kosambi Gawli, Navegaon Hundeshwari, Dhorpa, Chargaon Chak, Mohali, Minthur, Kasrala. Water scarcity has taken a severe turn in Kanhalgaon and Bond due to the dilapidated pipeline of the tap project. Water scarcity in Kasrala is also being attributed to the incomplete work of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Suggested measures

In order to solve the problem of water scarcity immediately, measures like desilting of wells in the village, flushing old borewells, digging new wells in the village, killing inwell bores, etc. have been suggested. However, the answer to the question of when these measures are met remains a mystery. Lokmat contacted Shukre, the group development officer in-charge here, but no response was received.