Chandrayaan-3 landing: Punekars to witness historic moment through special screenings, check details here

India's Chandrayaan-3 is set to touch down on the lunar surface at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, December 23. In preparation, several venues in Pune have arranged special screenings for residents to witness this historic moment.

Punekars can catch the live event on their televisions from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, educational institutions like Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will host screenings, with the NCRA auditorium presenting the event at 6 pm. The New English School on Tilak Road will provide a live viewing opportunity for students between 4 pm and 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Law College Road will also host a large screening of the Chandrayaan-3 landing, starting at 5 pm on Wednesday.