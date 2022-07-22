Check Anil Parab phone everything will be revealed: Deepak Kesarkar

No matter how much you travel, no matter how much confusion you create in people's minds. Shiv Sena spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar has claimed that our Shiv Sena is real. Kesarkar said in a press conference today that our Shiv Sena is the real Shiv Sena. Why is the defamation of Eknath Shinde going on? Those who took care of the MLAs, wherever disaster struck, they ran away. Shiv Sena has remained in power for 5 years because Eknath Shinde fought, Kesarkar said.

Kesarkar said that you should check Anil Parab's phone and ask if Uddhav Thackeray called Fadnavis or not. We know from whose phone Uddhav Thackeray calls.

Kesarkar said that Shiv Sena has remained in power for 5 years because of Eknath Shinde's fight. You say it is wrong because Shinde did it. You stick with a role. Don't mislead people. Do you think all these activists will leave because you are doing the yatra, have you met them before? Don't insult ordinary Shiv Sainiks. Kesarkar also said that we speak with respect, you should also speak with respect, please do not mislead the Shiv Sainiks.

Deepak Kesarkar said that some Shiv Sena leaders are with them as some questions are arising in the minds of Shiv Sainiks. Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Sanjay Rathod are with me. The leaders who formed Shiv Sena are with me today in the press conference. Isn't Shiv Sena in his blood? Sanjay Rathod was in jail when his marriage was fixed. Bhumre became MLA for 5 terms. How long have you been in jail? It is called Shiv Sena. He also said that Shiv Sena is standing firm.