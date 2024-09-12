Chemical Factory Blast in Raigad: 2 Workers Killed, 4 Injured in Explosion at Sadhana Nitro Chem in MIDC

At least two workers were killed and four others injured in a blast at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday, according to police. The explosion occurred at 11:15 a.m. at Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited in Dhatav MIDC, Roha town, approximately 110 km from Mumbai, an official reported.

Maharashtra | Two people died, 4 injured in a fire that broke out following a blast at a chemical company in MIDC, Raigad. Fire brigade and Police officials present at the spot. Injured admitted to hospital: Raigad Police — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

"The blast occurred in the storage tank of the chemical plant," Raigad's Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said. Raigad's Superintendent of Police, Somnath Gharge, confirmed that the blast occurred in the plant's storage tank, instantly killing two workers on-site. Four others in the vicinity suffered burn injuries. Emergency responders, including the fire brigade and local police, swiftly arrived at the scene to carry out search and rescue operations. The injured were immediately transported to a state-run hospital in Roha for treatment.

The deceased workers' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Rescue and firefighting operations are still in progress, officials said.

