Chhagan Bhujbal Criticizes NCP Leadership Post Cabinet Exit, Vows to Rebuild OBC Alliance

After being removed from the state cabinet, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP leader and MLA Chhagan Bhujbal has adopted a confrontational stance. At a gathering of supporters, he warned the Mahayuti, stating, "This government was formed thanks to the strong support of the OBC community in the assembly elections, but now their attitude has changed. The elections are not over yet, with local body elections approaching."

Bhujbal expressed that the disrespect shown to him is more painful than losing his ministerial position. "I am receiving calls from across the state. I will travel everywhere, even across the country, to rebuild the OBC alliance," he said.

In his address, Bhujbal primarily targeted NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, criticizing him indirectly for being rejected despite the support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare.