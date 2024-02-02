Chhagan Bhujbal Denies Joining BJP , Affirms Commitment to NCP Ajit Pawar Group

The Maratha reservation has caused a significant uproar in Maharashtra. The government's decision to grant the Maratha community Kunbi certificates and include them in the OBC category has been met with resistance from OBC leaders and supporters. Chhagan Bhujbal, a cabinet minister in the state and a leader of the Nationalist Ajit Pawar group, has expressed disappointment and stated his intention to protest against this decision.

The BJP has made it clear that OBCs will not be treated unfairly, following a fallout between the two groups over the reservation issue. There is speculation in political circles that the BJP may make a strategic move by welcoming Chhagan Bhujbal into the party. This speculation gained traction after a recent social media post by social activist Anjali Damania. However, Chhagan Bhujbal himself has denied these rumors and stated that there is no proposal for him to join the BJP.

"Anjali Damania does not know where she obtained that information. But there is no proposal for me to join the BJP," explained Chhagan Bhujbal. He also emphasized that he has no reason to feel uncomfortable within the NCP Ajit Pawar group. "No one in the party has criticized my stance. Ajit Pawar himself has stated that Bhujbal is representing his community. So, why should I feel uncomfortable in the NCP?" Bhujbal posed this question.

What did Anjali Damania say?

Social activist Anjali Damania posted on the social media platform X, stating, "Is Bhujbal heading to the BJP? Will the BJP, which once filed a public interest litigation against Bhujbal's corruption, elevate him as a prominent OBC leader? Promoting such corrupt individuals for political gain? Where will you be held accountable for this wrongdoing?" Damania expressed her frustration.

It remains to be seen whether Chhagan Bhujbal will indeed join the BJP or remain steadfast with the Nationalist Ajit Pawar group.