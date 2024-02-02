Chhagan Bhujbal Expresses Anguish over Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's Statement

The issue of the Maratha reservation has now been disputed within the ruling Mahayuti itself. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday launched a scathing attack on the government after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued a government order on the demand of Maratha quota protester Manoj Jarange Patil. Later, Shinde's Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad took a dig at Bhujbal, saying that Bhujbal should kicked out and demanding that the Chief Minister remove Bhujbal from the cabinet. Reacting to Gaikwad's remarks, Chhagan Bhujbal said he was "saddened" to hear the statement.

"It was a little sad to hear what Sanjay Gaikwad said about me. The common man has the right to demand my resignation, just as the MLAs have the right to ask for my resignation. But the language he used is not correct," Chhagan Bhujbal said. Bhujbal also took a dig at Gaikwad, saying he was a "disgrace".

Chhagan Bhujbal said, "I was a senior professor at the Shiv Sena University where Gaikwad is studying. The language should be used with some caution. Shinde Saheb will see the leaders who are there for him. You said to kick Bhujbal in the waist and get him out of the cabinet. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has the right to remove me from the cabinet and I accept that right." he said. "But I don't think they're going to do that. Because I was working as the leader of Anand Dighe, whom Gaikwad and his leaders consider to be gurus. So they also know that it's not fair to kick me out like that."

Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui in NCP?

Congress leader Baba Siddiqui and MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui are likely to join the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction soon. When asked about this by reporters, Chhagan Bhujbal said, "I have no idea, this is news for me. Whatever discussion they have had, it remains with Ajitdada or state president Sunil Tatkare."

