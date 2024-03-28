Chhagan Bhujbal Eyes Nashik Seat: Maratha Agitators Set to Field Challenger, Report Sent to Jarange Patil

Mumbai/Nashik: The final decision on seat-sharing in the Grand Alliance has been taken and the names of candidates are likely to be announced today itself. However, it is learned that the Mahayuti is not in the fray for the Nashik seat at present. There is a lot of speculation over whether sitting MP Hemant Godse will get a ticket from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. This raises the question of who will vacate the Nashik seat. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar faction has won the Nashik seat and minister Chhagan Bhujbal is likely to get the Mahayuti ticket from Nashik. However, it was decided in the meeting that if Bhujbal gets the ticket, a candidate will be given on behalf of the entire Maratha community.

On the issue of the Maratha reservation, there was a war of words between hunger striker Manoj Jarange Patil and minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Both were highly critical of each other. Chhagan Bhujbal said has opposed to reservation for the Maratha community from the OBC category. Now, this battle will be seen again in the political arena of elections as well. The NCP has finalized its candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal or his nephew Sameer Bhujbal are likely to be given a ticket from this seat. As a result, the entire Maratha community here has become aggressive.

The Sakal Maratha Samaj had organized a meeting in connection with the elections at Shevanta Lawns in Nashik's Nandurnaka area. The meeting discussed the Lok Sabha elections. This time, the Maratha community has become aggressive over the stand taken by Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on the issue of reservation. Therefore, it was decided in the meeting that if Bhujbal or his nephew are candidates from the Nashik constituency, the entire Maratha community will also field a Maratha candidate. The report of the meeting will be sent to Manoj Jarange Patil by the Maratha community members and the community has also started the scrutiny of the Maratha candidate. So, if Bhujbal gets a ticket in Nashik, there will be a triangular contest.

Bhujbal had told Shrikant Shinde

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde had said in the meeting that Hemant Godse will be the Mahayuti candidate from Nashik, get to work. Later, NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that Shinde did not have this right. Srikanth has no right to declare the Nashik seat. Bhujbal had also slammed Shinde, saying that everyone should follow some discipline in politics.

