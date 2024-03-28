Rebellion in Buldhana: Sanjay Gaikwad Files Two Nomination Applications for Lok Sabha Election, Spells Trouble for Eknath Shinde

While Vijay Shivtare in Baramati, Anandrao Adsul, and Bachchu Kadu in Amravati have expressed discontent against the Mahayuti candidates, there has been a direct rebellion in Buldhana. This has added troubles for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Shinde and Fadnavis have tried to convince Shivtare and Adsul by meeting them. Neither has backed down yet. In Buldhana, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Shinde group is yet to get the Lok Sabha list. However, with Gaikwad filing his nomination, all eyes are now on what will happen next. Prataprao Jadhav is a Shiv Sena MP from this seat. This has also triggered speculation in political circles about whether Jadhav's ticket will be cut or Gaikwad will be declared a rebel. This rebellion has revealed that there is a hegemony within the Shiv Sena itself.

Gaikwad was in the race for a ministerial berth in the state. But he had been kept hanging for the past year and a half. Meanwhile, there is a feeling among Shiv Sena MLAs and leaders that the BJP is excluding candidates on Shiv Sena seats by fearing negative reports. Gaikwad's innings are likely to land Shinde himself in trouble.

Gaikwad filed his nomination at 2 pm today. NCP and BJP leaders were not present with him. Local leaders of the Shinde group were present. This has also drawn the attention of the state to what action Shinde takes on Gaikwad's rebellion. Gaikwad is learned to have filed two applications.