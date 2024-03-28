Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Husband May Replace Rashmi Barve in Amaravati After Caste Verification Rejection

Nagpur: The caste verification committee has canceled the caste verification certificate of Rashmi Barve, Congress candidate from Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. This has come as a big shock to the Congress. Barve's lawyer has moved the High Court against the decision and sought an urgent hearing on the matter.

The complaint alleges that Barve used false and invalid documents to obtain caste verification certificates. A complaint was also lodged with the state government seeking an inquiry into the matter. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the state government directed the district caste verification committee to submit a report on the entire matter. Accordingly, the caste verification committee issued a notice to Barve, asking her to submit the document.

Barve, however, did not submit the document and sought an extension, citing it as a political ploy against her. Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, the district caste verification committee canceled Barve's caste verification certificate. Barve has moved the High Court against the decision.

Attention to scrutiny, nomination likely to be cancelled

Nominations filed for the Kranti Lok Sabha constituency will be scrutinized on Thursday. Barve has submitted information about the cancellation of her caste verification certificate to the district election officer and sought the cancellation of his application. If there is no immediate relief from the High Court, Barve's application may be rejected in the scrutiny.

Husband Shamkumar may be a candidate

The Congress had changed its strategy as it realized that caste verification certificates could add to its woes. Rashmi Barve's husband Shyam Kumar Barve's name has been put second on the AB form given to her while filing her nomination papers. Shyamkumar has also filed a separate nomination from the Congress.