Congress Ramtek Candidate Rashmi Barve's Candidature in Jeopardy as Caste Validity Certificate Rejected

Congress candidate Rashmi Barve's nomination from Ramtek is likely to be rejected. The district collector, who is the returning officer, will take a decision soon. The Caste Validity Certificate Committee has cancelled Barve's caste validity certificate, dealing a major blow to the Congress.

Also Read | Political Rivals Amol Kolhe and Shivaji Adhalrao Patil Come Face to Face at Shivneri (Watch Video)



Barve reportedly submitted false documents to the caste verification committee to make the caste validity certificate and obtained the validity certificate. A complaint was filed with the district caste verification committee seeking a re-examination of their certificates and criminal action. The committee had time and again directed Barve to appear for questioning. But Barve was absent from the committee inquiry.

The committee had also said that this was the last chance to paste a notice on the door of Barve's house. The committee has announced that Rashmi Barve's caste validity certificate has been canceled as she did not attend the inquiry even after this. The district collector will now take a decision and he has reserved the verdict.

Candidate Rashmi Barve has reacted to the move. "This is not just my certificate being canceled but injustice has been done to the Scheduled Category," Barve said if a woman from a scheduled community is going to represent her in Parliament, she should learn from the opposition how to desegregate it.

The complaint was filed by Vaishali Ishwardas Devia ( Tekade Colony, Post-Godegaon Tekadi, Taluka Parshivani). In his complaint, she alleged that Barve had attached documents of another person by forging documents for caste certificates and showing her relatives (uncle, father's brother) to a person without any connection. Barve's family hails from Hinwara, Taluka-Pandhurna, District Pandhurna, Madhya Pradesh, and has prepared a false death certificate by providing false information to Tahsildar Narkhed to prepare a death certificate in the name of her father Somraj Ganpat Sonekar.