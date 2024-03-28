Political Rivals Amol Kolhe and Shivaji Adhalrao Patil Come Face to Face at Shivneri (Watch Video)

In the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, Shivaji Adhalrao Patil is pitted against NCP's Sharad Chandra Pawar MP Amol Kolhe. Two days ago, Shivaji Adhalrao Patil joined Ajit Pawar's NCP. The two sides have now stepped up their meetings. Today, the two leaders came to Shivneri Fort, during which MP Amol Kolhe and Shivaji Adhalrao Patil met face to face. On this occasion, Amol Kolhe bowed down and greeted Adhalrao Patil. The video of the meeting has gone viral on social media.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Amol Kolhe defeated Shivaji Adhalrao Patil. The two candidates will now face off again. Adhalrao Patil joined the NCP from the Shiv Sena as the seat went to the NCP in the Grand Alliance. Accusations and counter-accusations are going on on both sides. Meanwhile, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil started campaigning from Shivneri Fort today.

NCP candidate Adhalrao Patil and MP Amol Kolhe met face to face at Shivneri Fort. On this occasion, Kolhe bowed down and greeted Adhalrao. Speaking to the media, Amol Kolhe said, "He is older. This is our culture. When an elderly person comes in front of him, whether he is in the fray or in another place. Right now, the politics of hate has begun. Going beyond this, everyone should preserve this civility in politics."

"Today, I bow down at Shivneri and ask the Maharaja to give strength to fight for the common man, which you had created for the common man," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Adhalrao Patil said, "In Hinduism, it is customary for elders to touch their feet. I wished him well," Adhalrao Patil said.

What did Shivaji Adhalrao Patil say?

Shivaji Adhalrao Patil has started campaigning by going to Shivneri. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "For many years, I have been celebrating Shiv Jayanti both as per the date and the tithi. I have started my campaign today by laying my head at the foot of Shivneri of Shivaji. From now on, during the campaign and after being elected, my focus will be on solving the problems of farmers and the issues of milk prices. I don't do Nautanki. I am a farmer, a farmer, so I am aware of their problems and difficulties.

"I have started my campaign by bowing on the steps of Shivneri. For a year and a half, I have been in the company of the people and sought their problems. I've solved some questions. I don't do nautanki for no reason. I will try to do justice to the problems of the people in the coming days," Patil said.