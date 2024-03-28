BJP's Navneet Rana Grapples with Political Rivalry Within NDA Alliance

Even though Navneet Rana secured the Lok Sabha nomination from the BJP, her troubles are far from over. Her opponents seem to be multiplying, not just from rival parties but also from within her own NDA alliance. She's facing heat from both Bachchu Kadu and Anandrao Adsul, two figures with whom she has a history of political rivalry. Anandrao Adsul's son, Abhijit Adsul, is now gearing up to run against Rana independently. On top of that, Kadu has declared his support for someone else, refusing to actively back Rana. There are even murmurs of dissatisfaction among some BJP members who aren't happy with Rana joining the party.

Amidst all this, Kadu took a jab at Modi's ambition to secure 400 parliamentary seats, saying it wouldn't matter much if they fell short by one seat. He criticized the BJP's candidate selection process, pointing out instances where those who caused trouble for the party were still given tickets. Kadu warned that it's high time to focus on taking down opponents rather than just winning elections, and he claims to have already started working on this front.