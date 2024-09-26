Chhagan Bhujbal Hospitalized: Senior NCP Leader Airlifted To Bombay After His Health Deteriorates

Mumbai: Minister in the grand coalition government and leader of Nationalist Congress Party Chhagan Bhujbal has been rushed to the hospital. Chhagan Bhujbal has been admitted to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai due to a sudden deterioration in his health. Feeling unwell, he was brought to Mumbai in a special flight from Pune.

Earlier also in November 2022, he was admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell. At that time too, he was admitted to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. At that time Chhagan Bhujbal was admitted to Bombay Hospital for treatment due to a viral infection.