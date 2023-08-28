Chhagan Bhujbal's criticism of Sharad Pawar sparks strong reaction in Thane

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's comments against NCP chief Sharad Pawar during a meeting of the Ajit Pawar group in Beed on Monday sparked strong responses in Thane. Activists from the Sharad Pawar group protested by chanting slogans against Bhujbal and setting his effigy on fire.

The demonstration took place outside the NCP office, under the guidance of NCP National General Secretary Jitendra Awhad and was led by District President Suhas Desai and Women's President Sujatatai Ghag.

The activists labelled Bhujbal as a traitor and set his effigy on fire. They chanted slogans against Bhujbal.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had criticized Sharad Pawar during a meeting of the Ajit Pawar group in Beed. "Saheb says... I made a mistake, I apologise. Who are you going to apologise to, everyone has signed. If you want to apologise, you have to apologise at 54 places." The impact of this was felt in Thane today.