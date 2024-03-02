Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: Suspended Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal, Massive Rs. 50 Crore Cash Unearthed

Chhagan Uttamrao Patil, 49, and an Assistant Registrar (Class-2) were apprehended by the anti-corruption department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while accepting a bribe on Friday, March 1 at the Sub-Registrar's office. Patil and stamp vendor Bhimrao Kisan Kharat, 58, were the individuals involved in this illicit activity. Following the arrest, a search at Patil's residence uncovered Rs 1.35 crore, causing a commotion.

The complainant, a 39-year-old from Amthana in Sillod taluka, and his brother-in-law jointly own a farm in group no. They engaged Kharat to manage the farming under the complainant's wife's name. Kharat then disclosed this arrangement to Patil, who demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. When the complainant refused to pay, a complaint was lodged with the Anti-Corruption Department at Chhatrapati Sambhaji nagar. Subsequently, a team from the department set a trap at the Sub-Registrar's office on Friday, March 1, leading to the red-handed capture of Patil and Kharat accepting the bribe.

The operation was conducted by Police Inspector Sachin Salunkhe, Police Constable Sainath Todkar, Keval Singh Gusinge, Yuvraj Hiwale, and Police Commissioner Bagul under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Sandeep Atole, Additional Superintendent of Police Mukund Aghav, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajiv Talekar. A case has been filed against the accused at the Sillod city police station.

Patil, who had processed 44 documents related to prohibition between September 2022 and September 2023, caused a financial loss to the government. He was suspended on February 29 after being found guilty. Unaware of his suspension, Patil, while at work, solicited a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. Upon learning of his suspension, he still accepted the bribe with Kharat's assistance, leading to their arrest by the nearby Anti-Corruption Department team.