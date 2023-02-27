Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: W20 guests accorded traditional welcome

On Sunday, a delegation of foreign visitors arrived at ChikaIthana International Airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the W20 conference under the G-20 International Summit.

The district administration and Chikalthana International Airport Authority welcomed the visitors in the traditional Maharashtrian style.

Several officials, including airport director D G Salve, deputy collectors Anjali Dhanorkar and Sangeeta Chavan, and several tehsildars welcomed the guests.

Women wearing sarees greeted the guests, and Dhanorkar and Jyoti Pawar welcomed them with the traditional Paithani Shela and garland.

Throughout the day, representatives from various countries arrived including Angela Joo-Hyun Kang, Bansuri Swaraj, Dr Shamika Ravi, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Ghosh, Ksenia Shevtsova, Elena Mykotnikova, Kelsey Harris, Samantha Jane Hung, Prabhiot Khan, Ayesha Akhtar, Carlo Soldatini, Unda Laura Sabbadini, Giovanna lellis, Martina Rogato, Stefano De Trelia, Elvira Marasco, Vanessa De Alessandre, Andrea Grobokoptel, Silvia Tarozzi, Nicholas Borowski, Katharina Miller, Hadriani Uli Tiru Ida C, Alain Chrisanti, Istiani Surono, Sri Wuryaningsih, Tantri Kirandevi, Haryana Hutabarat, Joyce Francesca Carla Yasmin, Denatalite Chrisdemaria, Farahdibha Tenrilemba and Gulden Turkan.

The guests were also welcomed by students of municipal school in Mukundwadi, who performed the traditional folk dance, Lezim, and played drums. The guests were engrossed in watching the students perform. Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad also welcomed the guests and briefed them about the world heritage sites Of Ajanta, Ellora Caves and the city.