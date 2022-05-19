Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje meets CM Thackeray over Rajya Sabha election 2022

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, who is vying for the sixth seat in the Rajya Sabha, has arrived to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sambhaji Raje's difficulty has increased after the formation of the sixth seat for Rajya Sabha and after the announcement that Shiv Sena will field another candidate. This important meeting between Sambhaji Raje and Uddhav Thackeray is taking place on the same background. Sambhaji Raje will appeal to the Chief Minister that Shiv Sena should cooperate for the Rajya Sabha seat in this visit.

Sambhaji Raje has entered the year of Chhatrapati. Discussions are likely to take place between Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding Rajya Sabha elections. All eyes are on the outcome of the discussion between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati. Shiv Sena has taken the role of contesting the sixth seat out of 6 Rajya Sabha seats. Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati has declared his candidature for the sixth seat. Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati has appealed to Mahavikasaghadi and BJP to support him. Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati has also sent a letter to all the MLAs in the state.

After the Shiv Sena claimed the sixth seat, MP Vinayak Raut had said that Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati should join the party. If he joins the army, his victory will be assured, Shiv Sena will stand firmly behind him, said Sena MP Vinayak Raut. Though Shiv Sena leaders have offered to join the party, Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati has said that he is adamant on independent candidature.