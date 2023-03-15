Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 15 patients test positive in last three days

It's been hardly six months since citizens have put their masks down; the number of COVID patients has again been gradually increasing in the city. In the last three days, 15 patients have tested positive for COVID. Though it's not a matter of urgent concern, the facts are still alarming.

The health department has again had a sleepless night as they could not ignore the chances of a health emergency before summer, based on the experience of the last three years.

Presently, the city is already struggling with the H3N2 virus, which has similar symptoms to COVID. The civic body has made RT-PCR and antigen testing available at every health centre, and if any person is found with symptoms, they are being checked immediately. Health officer Dr Paras Mandalecha said that out of 15 patients, two belong to rural areas, whereas 13 are from the city.

In view of any spread of the virus, the municipality has been gearing up to equip the Meltron hospital. Aside from that, a team will be deployed for contact tracing of those found affected. The health department has urged the masses to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and put on health guards.

Covid, H3N2 and swine influenza have more or less similar symptoms. A patient with a cough, fever, and shortness of breath should undergo an RT-PCR test. There is only one RT-PCR test for those infected with Covid H3N2 and swine flu. Health Medical Officer Dr Mandalacha said.