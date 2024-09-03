Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3 Die, Several Injured in Rain-Related Incidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sept. 3: Heavy rainfall in the district on Sunday night and Monday has led to the deaths of three individuals in rain-related incidents. A one-and-a-half-year-old boy from Ghatshendra in Kannad taluka was washed away by drain water and died.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man from Shevata in Phulambri taluka was swept away by the Girja River around 4 p.m. on Monday. A 40-year-old farmer from Nanda Tanda in Soygaon taluka died after being struck by lightning at around 8 p.m.

The district has experienced heavy rainfall in 47 revenue divisions. In Mamurabad, Khuldabad taluka, two youths were rescued by villagers after being swept away by floodwaters. An eight-year-old boy was injured when a house wall collapsed in Soygaon town, while another eight-year-old boy was injured in Balanagar, Paithan taluka, due to a similar incident.

Floodwaters from the Sona River near Soygaon town inundated 15 houses, causing two to collapse. Additionally, around 20 houses in Sillod town, Khulod, Chinchwan, Amsari, and Deulgaon Bazar were damaged. The waterfalls at the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora sites have resumed flowing. Several villages remain cut off due to the flooding.