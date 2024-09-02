Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rains: Villagers Rescue Two Men from Swollen River After Motorcycle Gets Caught in Strong Current in Khuldabad (Watch Video)

Two young men were rescued from a swollen river in Khuldabad on Sunday morning after their motorcycle was swept away. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. when Shahabaz Ajhar Patel, 18, and Parvez Majhar Patel, 18, both cousins from Mamurabad, were on their way to a hospital in Bazar Sangvi. As they crossed a bridge over the Dhand River, which had overflowed due to heavy rains, their motorcycle was caught in the strong current.

Villagers witnessed the incident and immediately jumped into the river to rescue the struggling pair. The two men were pulled to safety about 500 to 600 feet downstream, but their motorcycle was lost. Both suffered minor injuries.

Khuldabad has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Saturday night, causing rivers to overflow and inundating several villages. The floodwaters have disrupted transportation and daily life in the region.