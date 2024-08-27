Nashik Rains: Flooding in Godavari River Continues for Third Consecutive Day

The flood situation in the Godavari River and its surrounding areas continued for the third consecutive day as heavy rainfall persisted in the catchment area. The past three days have seen relentless rain, and increasing water discharge from Gangapur Dam. On Monday evening, at 5 PM, the dam released 8,428 cusecs of water, then increased to 9,450 cusecs, keeping the flood situation in the Godavari River unchanged.

Nashik residents have witnessed consistent flooding in the river for three days this season. Monday brought heavy to moderate rainfall, with the city recording 13mm of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Monday, with heavy rain observed between noon and 6 PM. At 9 AM on Monday, the dam released 7,224 cusecs of water, which increased to 8,428 cusecs by 3 PM. By 9 PM, the water flowing under Holkar Bridge reached 13,428 cusecs, causing the floodwaters to rise to the chest level of the Dutondya Maruti statue.

Several temples in and around the Ramkund area, including Ganga Godavari Mandir, Baneshwar Mandir, Nilkantheswar Mandir, Sandavyavarchi Devi Mandir, Naroshankar Mandir, Devmamaledar Mandir, and Talkuteshwar Mandir, remain submerged on Day 3. The floodwaters have also reached the Kapaleswar Mandir police station, and the parking area near Ramkund is surrounded by water. People visiting the Ganga Godavari ghat for traditional rituals face difficulties due to the increased water level.

Despite the crowd gathering at Holkar and Garage Maharaj Bridges to witness the flooding on Monday evening, Tuesday morning saw a pause in the rain, which might impact the flood situation and dam water release later in the day.