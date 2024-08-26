Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aaditya Thackeray's Visit Sparks Clash Between Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP Workers (Watch Video)

A violent clash erupted today in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) between workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP. The confrontation occurred after BJP members staged a protest against Aaditya Thackeray's visit to the city.

To restore order, the police resorted to a mild lathi charge during the unrest. The altercation between the activists prompted the authorities to take action and disperse the crowd. There are allegations that only their activists were detained by the police during the incident.

Watch:

VIDEO | A scuffle broke out between Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) earlier today after the latter protested against Aaditya Thackeray's visit to the city. pic.twitter.com/W38JhXJct0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2024

Ambadas Danve stated that Aaditya Thackeray’s visit was part of an organizational tour. He said that while everyone has the right to protest, it should not occur in front of someone's house or hotel. He accused the BJP of agitating for personal reasons, which led to the anger of Shiv Sainiks. Danve asserted that even if attacked by both the police and BJP, Shiv Sainiks would not be deterred.

He clarified that their movement was focused on women's safety and was not against PM Modi, noting that their protests were conducted with black ribbons and not through slogans. He also mentioned ongoing cases involving Sanjay Rathod and Rahul Shewale, accusing the police of suppressing the Badlapur case and displaying bias. Danve suggested that if the BJP wanted to protest, they should have done so at Kranti Chowk.