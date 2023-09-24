Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP workers protest against AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel over opposition to women's reservation bill

In a strong show of dissent, the BJP Women's Front organised a protest at Kranti Chowk, targeting AIMIM state president Imtiaz Jaleel for his opposition to the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. Demonstrators raised fervent slogans against Jaleel and defaced his posters to register their protest.

City President Shirish Boralkar, Shalini Bunde, Meena Misal, Amruta Palodkar, Rajesh Mehta, Kachru Ghodke, Lata Dalal, and other BJP members participated in the protest. The demonstration came just two days after the BJP government at the Centre introduced the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 (Women’s Reservation Bill) during a special session of the Lok Sabha, with only two MPs opposing the bill, including AIMIM state president Jaleel.

The women’s reservation bill has received nationwide acclaim, but Jaleel's opposition to it has sparked outrage. The protesters expressed their discontent by defacing his posters and vehemently voicing their opposition in Kranti Chowk.