Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BRS party makes inroads into state politics with Ambelohal victory

On Friday, the outcomes of the by-elections for three Gram panchayats in the taluka were announced. A candidate from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party emerged triumphant in the by-election for Ambelohal Gram panchayat, marking their entry into state politics.

The by-election was declared for a total of nine seats across eight Gram panchayats in the taluka. These seats had become vacant due to various reasons. Out of these, one seat each in Gavli Dhanora, Bhoygaon, and Malkapur were filled without any competition as no other candidates contested. However, in Warzadi and Nawabpur, no applications were received, resulting in vacant seats. On Thursday, three Gram panchayats, namely Ambelohal, Jikthan, and Mangegaon, witnessed a voter turnout of 75 per cent for each seat.

Ahmedkha Pathan, Rupali Rodge, and Sardar Gaffar Pathan were declared winners in the by-elections. Sardar Gaffar Pathan, an important member of the BRS party, emerged as the victor in Ambelohal. The party's workers and leaders celebrated his win with joy and excitement.

Starting from May 22 to June 22, BRS party workers will visit approximately 45,000 villages and 5,000 municipalities and municipal areas across the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. Their aim is to reach at least five villages every day. In each village, they will establish nine committees consisting of members from different sections. During a rally in Nanded, BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged the workers to dedicate the next month to spreading the BRS party's name and flag to every village in Maharashtra, effectively communicating the party's agenda to the people.