Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Candidate assaulted during APMC election campaign in Paithan

As the elections for agricultural produce market committees in the state approach, the campaigning has intensified. The polling is scheduled for April 28. However, a candidate contesting for the Paithan Agricultural Produce Market Committee was physically assaulted during a campaign event in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The candidate was reportedly beaten up after making negative remarks about their guests during the campaign. A video of the incident has also become viral on social media.

The BJP-Shinde faction was expected to face the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Paithan Agricultural Produce Market Committee elections. The BJP had put forward 13 candidates, but they did not receive the number of seats they had hoped for from the Shinde faction. Following this, BJP has withdrawn its candidature from the Paithan Agricultural Produce Market Committee elections, leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Shinde faction to contest against each other.