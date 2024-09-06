Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Case Filed Against NCP-SCP MLA Jitendra Awhad for Allegedly Spreading False Information About Govt Scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP-SCP MLA Jitendra Awhad is facing fresh legal troubles after a case was filed against him at the Waluj MIDC police station for allegedly misleading farmers with false information about government assistance programs.

According to regional media reports, Awhad is accused of spreading incorrect details about the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' and assistance provided to farmers. The complaint, lodged at the Waluj MIDC police station, accuses him of misrepresenting a Government Resolution (GR) and falsely alleging that aid for families of farmers who committed suicide had been discontinued.

The complaint was lodged by Vijay Bhausaheb Kalunkhe, a 27-year-old resident of the Chikalthana area. Awhad has been charged under Under Section 353(2) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Launched on August 17, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana aims to empower women through financial assistance. The scheme provides Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 21-65 with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh. It is designed to support women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.