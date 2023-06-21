Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC launches mosquito prevention drive ahead of monsoon season

In preparation for the monsoon season, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has initiated a week-long campaign to combat mosquito-borne diseases. The campaign, scheduled to run until June 24, includes various measures such as eliminating potential mosquito breeding sites, conducting targeted spraying, and implementing other preventive activities.

On the first day of the campaign, Monday, a total of 8,419 households were surveyed as part of the initiative, as per the reports.

Under the ongoing campaign, several susceptible areas including Noor Colony, Jaybhim Nagar, Naralibag, Aref Colony, Harsul, Chetana Nagar, Ekta Nagar, Radhaswami Colony, Bayjipura, Surana Nagar, Pundalik Nagar, and Gajanan Nagar have already been included. As part of the initiative, a thorough inspection of 19,489 water containers has been conducted, revealing that 120 of them were identified as potential breeding sites for mosquitoes.