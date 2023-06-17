Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC to provide walkie-talkies to sanitation workers

To improve its cleanliness ranking and be recognized as one of the top 10 clean cities in the country, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) plans to provide walkie-talkies to sanitation workers in the near future.

Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, with the goal of implementing Indore's waste management model, has dispatched a group of 30 personnel to study the waste management practices in Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital.

"Every municipal officer will have to come on roads daily and spare at least two hours for the cause of cleanliness. We will soon be buying 600 walkie-talkie sets to maintain coordination between the officers and people deployed on the task of cleanliness. These sets will also be used by disaster management people. We will soon be setting up separate cleanliness and disaster management control rooms to monitor the situation minutely." the municipal commissioner told Lokmat Times.

He said his administration will first launch a drive to create awareness about cleanliness and then start taking penal action against erring citizens. "We are also going to seal shops of those traders found guilty of littering," he said.

The civic chief also took serious cognisance of salon waste being thrown in garbage vans. "It is considered a bio-medical waste. We have spoken to office-bearers of the salon associations and given them the necessary instructions. We have warned them against dumping salon waste in ghanta gadis," he said while briefing on the measures being taken to maintain the city neat and clean.