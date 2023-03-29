Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber police closes fake Twitter account of IPS Mokshada Patil

A fake Twitter account of Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil (IPS) was closed by cyber police. The account, with a QR Code for payment, was used to collect money in the name of medical help for a child. The account came to the attention of SP Patil after receiving notifications of money transfers through it, and action was taken against it after she informed the city, rural and railway police. The fake account was closed on Monday at midnight by the cyber police action.

cyber police action. According to sources, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Police Superintendent Mokshada Patil is currently on leave.

A new Twitter account with the title Mokshada Patil IPS @mokshada_ips with a photo of Patil has been active since March 18. Within eight days, 1,810 people followed the account. The account demanded money for a baby's liver transplant; the account read that send money for his treatment, along with a picture of the baby's treatment and a QR code for phone payment to send financial aid.

Many senior officers sent money to it. The information about this fake account reached Patil. They immediately informed the city as well as rural and railway cyber police. After that, the cyber police of all three places sent a report to Twitter to close the account. Then the sources informed that the account was closed.

The personal assistant of Collector Astik Kumar Pandey informed the city cyber police about the fake account at eight o'clock on Monday night. After that, Cyber Police Inspector Pravina Yadav and Sub-Inspector Rahul Chavan, along with the employees, took immediate action and managed to close the relevant account by 12 pm, sources said. The Rural, Railway Cyber Police also sent a report.