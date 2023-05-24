Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Families of deceased labourers receives financial support after chamber tragedy

The Chairman of the Central Sanitation Commission, M.Venkatesan, made an unexpected visit to the city on Monday night. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the district and municipal administration for failing to provide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of three labourers who tragically lost their lives due to suffocation in the chamber. On Tuesday morning, Jyoti Ankush Thorat and Sonali Raosaheb Ghorpade received Rs 10 lakh each in the form of cheques.

Two weeks ago, a tragic incident occurred near Salim Ali Lake, where three labourers lost their lives due to suffocation while working in a drainage chamber. Unfortunately, the families of the deceased labourers did not receive the promised compensation of Rs 10 lakh each.

Venkatesan emphasized the importance of employing advanced equipment for drainage cleaning and cautioned against hazardous practices during the cleaning of drainage chambers. G. Shrikant, the Municipal Administrator, stated that labourers should not be involved in clearing drainage blockages as the municipal corporation possesses sucking machines and jetting machines for such tasks. He further mentioned that individuals interested in this work will be provided training by the municipal corporation.

In addition to providing financial compensation to the families of the deceased labourers, Chairman Venkatesan made a commitment to prioritize the education of their children and include them in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a housing scheme.