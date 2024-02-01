Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gas Leak Incident on Cidco Flyover Successfully Resolved After 12-Hour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The gas leakage from a tanker involved in an accident on the Cidco flyover in the city has been successfully contained, with the gas safely transferred to another tanker. The alarming gas leak incident, which began at approximately 5:15 am today, was resolved, and normal traffic on Jalna Road was reinstated by 6:30 pm.

HPCL officials promptly notified the police, municipal corporation, and revenue administration about the gravity of the gas leak and the potential hazards it posed. In response, the police swiftly cleared a one-kilometer stretch of the Cidco flyover area and advised against the use of flammable materials.

Collaboratively, the fire brigade, HPCL company, municipal, revenue, and police officials, along with employees, effectively managed the emergency situation. The resolution process spanned about 12 hours, during which firefighters deployed 70 water tankers.

The chronological sequence of events unfolded as follows: The tanker collided with the flyover at 5:15 am, initiating the gas leak. Firefighters and police were on the scene by 5:20 am. Evacuation orders for homes and shops in the vicinity were issued by the police starting at 9 am. By 1 pm, another tanker was in place to receive the gas. Three hours later, around 4 pm, the gas transfer to the alternative tanker was successfully completed. Between 6 pm and 6:30 pm, the impacted tanker was safely removed from the flyover, facilitating the resumption of normal traffic.