Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Hit-and-Run: 39-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Struck by Moped Driven by Minor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (October 9, 2024): A hit-and-run incident in the city resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman on Tuesday night. The victim, identified as Suvarna Subhash Pandit, was struck by a minor driving a red moped while walking from Bajrang Chowk to Baliram Patil Chowk around 10:30 p.m.

Pandit, a resident of Ayodhyanagar, worked as a domestic helper and was returning home after completing her duties. Witnesses reported that the impact of the collision was so severe that it threw her several feet from the point of impact. Local residents rushed to the scene and transported her to a private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The CIDCO police detained the minor driver at 2 PM and brought him to the police station. While a case has been registered, the police noted only the moped's number in their records. Despite the driver being a minor, concerns have been raised about the absence of charges against his father and the owner of the moped, who allowed him to ride the vehicle.