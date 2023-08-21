Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man tries to kill wife and son with poisoned Vadapav

A shocking incident occurred at Kranti Chowk in which a man attempted to kill his wife and son by poisoning their Vadapav on August 16. The victim reported the incident, leading to a case being filed against five individuals, including the husband, at Kranti Chowk police station on August 19.

According to the reports, the husband, Shaikh Isaq, along with relatives Shaikh Ibrahim, Shaikh Younus, Shaikh Yakub, and Furkhan, tried to poison the victims due to an ongoing family dispute. The wife's quick thinking saved them, as she detected a strange smell and discarded the Vadapav. Police are actively investigating the matter.