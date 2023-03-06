Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MP Imtiyaz Jaleel lashes out at Shinde group over Aurangabad's rename

After the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, there is now a political debate between the AIMIM and the Shinde group.

Shinde group MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal and Sanjay Shirsat have demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's grave in Khuldabad. Then now AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel has reacted to the Shinde group's demand. So now the politics of the state are well-lit from Aurangzeb's grave.

MP Jaleel has hit out at the Shinde group MLAs, saying, "Why do Shiv Sainiks need PM Narendra Modi's permission?"

Pradeep Jaiswal, an MLA from the Shinde faction, had said that Aurangzeb's grave should be removed from Sambhajinagar's Khuldabad and tied to Owaisi's door in Hyderabad so that Hyderabadis could see him every day.

In response, MP Imtiyaz Jaleelsays, "Why are they demanding from Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the Shinde group is in power in the state? Why do such big leaders of the Shinde group need the permission of the leaders at the Centre," MP Jaleel questioned. "Did the Shiv Sainiks ever take permission?, Did Balasaheb Thackeray take anyone's permission?"

Jaleel has lashed out at the Shinde group. "The Shiv Sainiks of the Shinde group have now become so weak that they need the permission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi?" MP Imtiaz Jaleel has criticised Shinde group MLAs Sanjay Shirsat and Pradeep Jaiswal.

"We have nothing to do with Aurangzeb; the youth who put up posters of Aurangzeb in our agitation is not associated with our party, and appropriate action is being taken in that case," Jaleel said.

After Aurangabad was renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, MP Imtiaz Jaleel started a chain hunger strike in front of the collector's office against it. Since then, the AIMIM and the Shinde factions have been mired in political accusations.