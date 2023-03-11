MVA to hold rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 2

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, will hold a rally in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 2.

For the following two months, the opposition alliance intends to organise joint rallies in all seven revenue divisions of the state.

The MVA components will meet for the third time since the Budget session of the Legislature began on March 15, with key leaders and office-bearers from all seven revenue districts scheduled to attend, state NCP chief Jayant Patil told PTI on Saturday.

“The message of unity needs to percolate to the grassroots,” said Patil, who admitted the MVA faces a double challenge of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party by staying united as well as strengthening its own grassroots cadre. This process will smoothen after the MVA holds joint rallies in the state, Patil added.