Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One-month deadline to install meters in auto-rickshaws or face consequences

Rickshaw drivers and owners are required to calibrate their rickshaw meters within one month, failing which strict action will be taken against rickshaws without functioning meters. Unlicensed rickshaws will be confiscated during this time. Municipal Commissioner Mr Srikanth, in the meeting of the traffic advisory committee, has assured that the Municipal Corporation will provide necessary assistance to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

Under the leadership of Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya, a meeting of the Traffic Advisory Committee was held at the Police Commissioner's office on Thursday evening. Discussions were held regarding the strict implementation of traffic regulations in the city. It was emphasized that rickshaw drivers should not block the roads by standing anywhere along the streets, causing inconvenience to other vehicles. Such behaviour should be strictly discouraged, and appropriate information and instructions were provided in this regard.

Furthermore, it was decided in the meeting to take action against unauthorized rickshaws that are currently operating. Additionally, considering the significant parking issues in the city, the municipal administration will actively work towards finding solutions. This information was conveyed by the municipal administrators during the meeting. Moreover, the traffic police will receive all necessary assistance from the municipality to effectively carry out their duties, as explicitly stated by the authorities.