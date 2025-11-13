Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 20 Booked After Violence, Stone-Pelting Erupt Post Paithan Gate Murder

Following the brutal murder incident near Paithan Gate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police have registered a case against more than 20 individuals involved in the subsequent stone-pelting and vandalism that occurred overnight and after the funeral. Senior police officials stated that around 20 to 25 people involved in the violence have been identified, and strict action will be taken against them. The murder took place on November 10 at around 10:30 pm in front of S.S. Mobile Shop in the Paithan Gate area, where Imran Akbar Qureshi (33), a resident of Sillekhana, was killed after an argument over allegedly staring at someone.

The crime branch arrested the main accused, Parvez Shaikh, along with his accomplices — Shaikh Khayyum Sharif Shaikh, Shaikh Salim Shaikh Sharif, and Shaikh Faizal Shaikh Nazim — in the early hours of the following morning. They are currently in police custody for intensive interrogation. The court has remanded all the accused to police custody until November 17. Investigations are underway to trace the source of the weapon used by Parvez and determine who supplied it to him. Authorities have maintained tight security in the region to prevent further unrest and ensure law and order.

After Imran’s murder, an unidentified mob pelted stones in the area where the accused lived, damaging two-wheelers and four-wheelers and intimidating local residents. Later, on Tuesday, following Imran’s burial ceremony, unidentified individuals once again resorted to stone-pelting around 4 pm in the Paithan Gate area, damaging several vehicles. In response, the police themselves became the complainants and registered a case against the rioters. Heavy police deployment continues in the Paithan Gate and Subzimandi localities of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including around the accused persons’ homes, to ensure peace and prevent any further incidents of violence or vandalism.