Ex-Australian Minister John Robb Collapses at PM Narendra Modi’s Mumbai Event

Former Australian Minister for Trade and Investment Andrew John Robb AO was found unconscious inside a restroom at the Maritime Exhibition held at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, between October 27 and 31. According to police sources quoted by Mid-Day, Robb, who had arrived in Mumbai to attend the exhibition inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29, suffered a sudden medical emergency. On-duty officers from the Vanrai police station immediately responded and provided critical assistance that saved his life. “The Prime Minister’s programme was underway at NESCO Hall No. 6 when we received information around 4.35 pm that a person had collapsed inside a toilet,” said Police Inspector Subhashchandra Posture of Vanrai police station, reported Mid-Day.

“As soon as we got the alert, I rushed towards the spot and instructed my colleague, PSI Rahul Devde, and Constable Prashant Chauhan to arrange for an ambulance. Inside, we found a foreign national lying on the floor. He was still breathing. After the ambulance arrived, we shifted him to the Trauma Care Hospital’s reserved ICU, where Dr Pravin Bangar immediately began treatment,” Posture said. “At the spot, we recovered only a gold exhibition pass with the name ‘Andrew Robb AO’ printed on it,” he added. “Later, during a hospital search, we found a Grand Hyatt Hotel key card and a visiting card. We contacted the hotel, informed them about the emergency, and confirmed the guest’s identity,” Posture said, reported Mid-Day.

Also Read: Telangana: All set for counting of votes in Jubilee Hills bye-election

Hotel staff verified that the patient was indeed Andrew Robb, former Australian Minister for Trade and Investment, following which police informed the Australian Consulate in Mumbai, reported Mid-Day. Robb remained under intensive care at the Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors stabilised his condition before transferring him to Breach Candy Hospital for further observation. He underwent treatment for two more days before being discharged. A senior police officer told Mid-Day, “He was kept under observation for a short period and discharged after full recovery. We were informed that he is now completely fine and has safely returned to Australia.”

Speaking to Mid-Day, Robb recounted the frightening experience, saying, “I was sitting in the auditorium waiting for Prime Minister Modi’s speech. I have great respect for him, having interacted with him several times while negotiating the India-Australia Free Trade Agreement. Suddenly, I developed severe stomach pain and went to a toilet at the back of the hall. I suffered from a violent bout of gastroenteritis, sweating profusely and feeling faint. I removed my shirt because of the heat and decided to lie down on the floor to avoid falling.”

“I must have passed out due to extreme dehydration, and one of my arms must have slipped under the door — that’s how someone spotted me and alerted the police. When I regained consciousness, I saw policemen around me. I think they may have initially suspected drug use. They soon realised I was unwell and carried me out on a tarpaulin to an ambulance. At the hospital, the doctors treated me immediately, inserting a cannula to reverse dehydration and injecting antibiotics. They also ran several tests — CT scan, ultrasound, X-rays, and blood work. I cannot fault the urgency or the care I received,” Robb said, reported Mid-Day.

In a heartfelt message addressed to Dr Pravin Bangar, Robb expressed his gratitude and said, “I wanted to convey my sincere appreciation for the excellent care and treatment you and your staff provided during my acute case of gastroenteritis. The treatments and tests you administered were later confirmed by my doctor in Australia to have been most appropriate and comprehensive,” reported Mid-Day.