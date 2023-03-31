Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ram Navami celebrated peacefully despite prior violence, leaders and communities unite

On Thursday (30th), the Ram Navami festival was celebrated peacefully after a violent incident in the Kiradpura area of the city. Several political leaders, including Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Cooperation Minister Atul Sawe, Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, visited the area and urged people to maintain peace.

On Thursday morning, citizens were concerned and anxious after learning about an incident, and they discussed the details such as what happened, how it happened, and who were the rioters. People of all ages were seen conversing about the Ram temple in the chowk and on the streets.

A celebration of Ramjanmaotsava took place at the Ram Temple at noon, followed by a rath yatra at 5 pm. The rath yatra commenced in the presence of Ram Mandir Trust President Mansingh Pawar, Vice President Sudhir Vidhwans, General Secretary Dayaram Basaiye, Uttamrao Mansute, Vijay Shinde, Bhaskarrao Belsare, and other officials. Muslim community members, including activist Haji Ishak Khan, also attended the event.

Haji Ishak Khan, along with other Muslim community activists, expressed solidarity with their Hindu brothers during the Ramjanmaotsava celebration at the Ram Temple. Despite the attempt by miscreants to spoil the atmosphere, Khan clarified that it had nothing to do with society. Additionally, the Muslim community had arranged for juice for the devotees coming to the temple for ten years, which they continued to do this year. Apart from Khan, other Muslim activists like Ibrahim Patel, Shareque Naqshbandi, and Syed Taufiq were present during the event. The Rath yatra commenced at Ram Mandir, passed through Azad Chowk and Avishkar Chowk, and returned to Ram Mandir. Devotees were able to have darshan on the road during the event.