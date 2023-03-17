Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sakal Hindu Integration Committee to organize Hindu Jangarjana Morcha in support of renaming

The Sakal Hindu Integration Committee, in support of the decision to change the city's name to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, held a meeting on Tuesday, where they announced that the committee, on behalf of the Sakal Hindu Samaj, will organize a Hindu Jangarjana Morcha on Sunday.

In the meeting, where representatives of Hindu society and various Dharmacharyas were present, the committee members mentioned that we are not against any religion but that Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is the inspiration of the entire country.

Sudarshan Muni Kapate Maharaj of Global Mahanubhava Sangh, Khadak Singh Granthi of Gurdwara Gurunanak Dharamshala, Vinod Patil of the R R Patil Foundation, and Sanjay Bargaje of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad appealed to everyone to participate in this Maha Morcha that will leave from Kranti Chowk on March 19 at 10 a.m.

BJP city president Shirish Boralkar, MNS district president Sumit Khambekar, Shiv Sena Shinde group's Rajendra Janjal, Deogiri Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd.'s Kishore Shitole, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti's Sunil Ghanwat, and others took initiative for this meeting.

A case has been filed against MNS officials

MNS supported the name Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and organized a rally at the Sansthan Ganapati area in Rajabazar on Thursday. Police registered a case against the MNS office bearers as this rally was held without permission.

Sumit Khambekar, Dilip Dhotne, Satnam Singh Gulati, Rajeev Javalikar, Nikhil Takwale, Bipin Naik, Vaibhav Mitkar, Ashish Suradkar, Nutan Jaiswal, Sapna Prashant Dhage, and other 125 to 150 activists were among the accused. Sub-Inspector Prashant Munde is conducting further investigation.