Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stray Dog Attacks Elderly Man, Bites Him on Face (Watch Video)

Amid ongoing fight between the should stray dogs stay on streets or go to shelter homes, another shocking incident of stray dog attack has came to light. A CCTV footage of an elderly man being attacked by stray dog has gone viral on social media. This incident is from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's CIDCO township area.

According to FPJ reports, this incident took place on August 17 Sunday around 7:3- pm. In viral video elderly man was seen walking in an alley when stray dog comes and jumps up to face. Man falls down after the impact and dog continuously attacks. Bystanders tries to intervene and scare the dog away. Man has suffered injuries to his face and hands and is currently taking treatment in hospital. As per the reports local residents this dog has attack 14 people so far.

Meanwhile, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the suo motu case titled 'In Re: City hounded by strays, kids pay price,' amid an ongoing debate over the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. Animal activists, celebrities, and some political figures have voiced their objections to the order, highlighting that Delhi and other NCR cities like Noida and Gurugram lack the necessary infrastructure for carrying out the mass relocation within such a limited time.

Additionally, many argued that displacing the dogs from their territories would simply create space for new arrivals, emphasising that the solution lies in the proper implementation of the ABC Rules.